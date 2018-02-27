Paramount Television has hired veteran literary agent David Flynn as EVP International Strategy. In his position, Flynn will help to identify and secure local formats, books and films to expand the network’s IP library. Additionally, he’ll focus on bringing new and fresh voices to Paramount TV’s roster, with an emphasis on independent and foreign filmmakers. He’ll report to Amy Powell, President of Paramount TV.

Flynn joins Paramount TV from UTA, where he served as an agent in the Literary department since 2006. Most recently, Flynn put together the hit German thriller series Dark for Netflix. For the past 11 years, he has built a robust international business, working with top filmmakers including Laszlo Nemes, Ziad Douieri, Rupert Wyatt, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Roar Ultaug, Sean Durkin, Antonio Campos, Bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Lynn Shelton, Drake Doremus, Bart Layton and Thomas Bidegan, among others.

“David has a keen eye for identifying ambitious content from premier content creators worldwide,” said Amy Powell, President of Paramount TV. “He will be a tremendous asset to our team as we work to disrupt the global content creation model, bringing the unique voices and storytelling of local creators to television audiences worldwide.”

Flynn began his career in film working on Paramount’s Braveheart, which was shot in Dublin. He started his own management company, where he packaged and produced Seraphim Falls, starring Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and Anjelica Houston, which premiered and was sold at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2006.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Amy and her amazing team,” said Flynn. “Paramount’s iconic library, matched with the innovative leadership in place at the studio today, provides unlimited opportunities to continue to transform the model around pairing original IP with brilliant content creators. I look forward to helping expand this model internationally and bringing the most visionary filmmakers, producers and creators into Paramount TV to make content for the global market place. I am grateful for my last decade at UTA and look forward to working with everyone in my new role.”

UTA Co-President David Kramer added, “Paramount TV is getting a tremendous executive in David Flynn. He’s been a great colleague at UTA for more than decade and integral in building our international business. We truly wish him the best and look forward to many years of continued work together.”