Paramount Pictures has named eOne’s Rachel Cadden for a newly created role at the studio, that of EVP, International Theatrical Marketing.

Paramount

Reporting to Mary Daily, President of International Theatrical Marketing, Cadden will implement strategic marketing initiatives working in tandem with regional offices and territories around the world. She’ll start on March 5.

Said Ms. Daily in a statement, “Rachel is a seasoned global marketing executive with twenty-five years of experience in the entertainment business. Her comprehensive knowledge of the international theatrical landscape and strategic marketing approach make her a terrific addition to our team.”

At eOne Global Film Group, Cadden oversaw all theatrical marketing strategies in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Benelux, Australia/New Zealand and Canada. She spent nine years in senior marketing roles at Relativity Studios and Relativity/EuropaCorp, where she was EVP, Marketing, responsible for strategy for all theatrical releases. She also oversaw research and was responsible for the marketing of the international releases through various third-party distributors. Cadden joined Relativity as part of the company’s 2010 acquisition of Overture Films. Cadden held previous roles at Sony in the digital entertainment group and at DreamWorks SKG.