Waco led Paramount Network to a strong start in ratings in its first month (from January 18-February 17).

The first four episodes of the limited series, which premiered January 24, averaged 2.4 million viewers (Paramount Network and CMT, which is simulcasting combined) and a 1.5 rating with Adults 18-49 (1.2 on Paramount Network and 0.3 on CMT). In the 10 PM ET timeslot, Waco’s January 24 premiere is up 318% in Adults 18-49, +274% with Women 18-49 and +206% with Women 18-34 compared to last quarter, as the former Spike TV.

Overall, helped by Waco, Lip Sync Battle and Ink Master, Paramount Network is up 50% in primetime with adults 18-49 (0.4 rating) and +44% with Women 18-49. It’s also up 21% in Total Day viewership since its January 18 launch vs. last quarter average.

Waco tells the story of the federal siege on David Koresh’s Branch Davidian compound, with Taylor Kitsch starring as Koresh. The cast also includes Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, John Leguizamo, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Rory Culkin, Julia Garner and Camryn Manheim.