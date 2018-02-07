Paramount Pictures has hired Liz West as the EVP of Marketing Communications for International Theatrical Marketing and Worldwide Home Entertainment. West, who served as VP of Global Publicity at Disney, will start the newly created post at the end of the month, reporting to Mary Daily, Paramount’s President of International Theatrical Marketing and Worldwide Home Media Entertainment.

During her time at Disney, West was responsible for the development and implementation of the communication and publicity strategies across theatrical and home entertainment releases, including campaigns for tentpoles like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Beauty and the Beast, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2.

Before Disney, West’s spent eight years at 20th Century Fox, where she worked on the studio’s international releases like Independence Day, Titanic, Star Wars, and Minority Report.