Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media’s Will Smith-starring action thriller Gemini Man has added Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) to the cast as production has officially commenced. Oscar-winning director Ang Lee is at the helm of the project, which had been in development for the past 20 years, originally set up at Disney.

It follows Henry Brogan (Smith), an elite assassin who suddenly is targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative who seemingly can predict his every move.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen co-star in the film, which is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. The pic is slated for a theatrical release on October 4, 2019.

Wong is onscreen in Paramount’s sci-fi film Annihilation and appears in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War from Disney and Marvel. He’s repped by Anonymous Content.

Smith shared the first image from the pic on his Instagram.