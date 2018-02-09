Craig L. White has been appointed as EVP Worldwide Sales and Distribution at Paramount Home Media Entertainment. He moves into the newly created role from Tronc, the Tribune publishing company, where he was SVP and GM and oversaw business development.

At Paramount, White will report to president of Worldwide Home Media Distribution Bob Buchi. He will be tasked with overseeing global sales and distribution of physical and digital transactional products for Paramount Home Media while expanding purchase and rental opportunities through enhanced partnerships, technological advancements and new business development.

“Craig is an incredibly talented media and entertainment executive with proven success developing and implementing transformational business strategies,” said Buchi. “His wide-ranging experience with multinational brands and companies along with his acumen in dealing with rapidly evolving marketplaces will help bolster our continued growth and innovation around the world.”

Before Tronc, White was VP Sales for 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment in Australia, where he also had exec roles at Great Southern Wine Asia Pacific and Access Digital Entertainment/Élan Media Partners.