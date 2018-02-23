The Originals alumna Nishi Munshi has booked a series regular role in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot Pandas In New York from writer Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and CBS TV Studios.

Pandas In New York is about a family of Indian doctors with a successful group practice in New York City who embark on a project to arrange their youngest son’s life, unaware he’s made plans of his own.

Munshi will play Gita Panda, tough and like a second parent to her siblings, she’s also an orthopedic surgeon and a mother to triplets.

Munshi, who played Gia on CW’s The Originals, most recently co-starred in the single-camera comedy Halfway There, opposite Matthew Lillard and Blythe Danner, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. She also co-starred opposite Adhir Kalyan and D.L. Hughley in CBS’ comedy pilot Brothered Up, directed by James Burrows. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Marque Entertainment and attorney Kevin Marks.