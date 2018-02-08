The Paley Center For Media announced the first wave of talent participating in the 35th annual PaleyFest LA. The TV fan festival runs March 16-25 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Paley Center for Media

In addition to the previously announced opening night tribute to Barbra Streisand, the lineup at this year’s fest includes over 100 stars from some of the best shows making waves on television including Seth MacFarlane, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Freddie Highmore, Rutina Wesley, Ava DuVernay, KJ Apa, and Lili Reinhart.

PaleyFest LA 2018 gives fans access to special screenings, exclusive conversations, and behind-the-scenes scoops and breaking news from the stars and creative minds behind their favorite shows. This years shows include The Orville, Will & Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale, Silicon Valley, Supernatural, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, The Good Doctor, Mom, Queen Sugar, Riverdale, and Stranger Things.

“This year’s PaleyFest has quickly become the most anticipated, can’t-miss event of the spring and is guaranteed to be filled with once-in-a-lifetime moments that fans will be talking about for years to come,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We are especially privileged to have the one-and-only, phenomenal Barbra Streisand joining us on Opening Night where she will be honored – for the first-time ever – for her television work on the PaleyFest stage.”

The talent participating in the event recognizes that this is a fan-driven event and are very thankful for the opportunity.

“We’re honored that Queen Sugar has been invited to PaleyFest LA as part of a robust array of creativity this year,” said Ava DuVernay, creator and executive producer of Queen Sugar is honored to be part of a “robust array of creativity this year” adding, “This is a vibrant space to share our passion for story with those who make it all possible — the fans.”

Daniel Dae Kim, Executive Producer of The Good Doctor adds “I have such fond memories of attending PaleyFest. It was there where I saw a line of fans stretching around the block to attend the panel for Lost and I realized for the first time that our show had become a hit. It’s an honor to be asked to return, this time as an executive producer for another show I’m so proud to be a part of.”

Read the initial PaleyFest LA talent lineup below

Friday, March 16: Opening Night Presentation: PaleyFest Icon: An Evening with Barbra Streisand (7:30 pm):

Barbra Streisand

Saturday, March 17: FOX’s The Orville (2:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear:

Seth MacFarlane, Creator & Executive Producer; “Ed Mercer”

Adrianne Palicki, “Kelly Grayson”

Scott Grimes, “Gordon Malloy”

Penny Johnson Jerald, “Dr. Claire Finn”

Halston Sage, “Alara Kitan”

Peter Macon, “Bortus”

J. Lee, “John LaMarr”

Mark Jackson, “Isaac”

Chad L. Coleman, “Klyden”

David A. Goodman, Executive Producer

Jason Clark, Executive Producer

Saturday, March 17: NBC’s Will & Grace (7:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear:

Eric McCormack, “Will Truman”

Debra Messing, “Grace Adler”

Sean Hayes, “Jack McFarland”

Megan Mullally, “Karen Walker ”

David Kohan, Creator & Executive Producer

Max Mutchnick, Creator & Executive Producer

Sunday, March 18: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (2:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear:

Elisabeth Moss, “Offred”

Joseph Fiennes, “Commander Waterford”

Yvonne Strahovski, “Serena Joy”

Samira Wiley, “Moira”

Alexis Bledel, “Ofglen”

Max Minghella, “Nick”

Madeline Brewer, “Janine”

Ann Dowd, “Aunt Lydia”

O-T Fagbenle, “Luke”

Amanda Brugel, “Rita”

Bruce Miller, Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer

Warren Littlefield, Executive Producer

Sunday, March 18: HBO’s Silicon Valley (7:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear:

Thomas Middleditch, “Richard”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Dinesh”

Martin Starr, “Gilfoyle”

Zach Woods, “Jared”

Amanda Crew, “Monica”

Mike Judge, Co-Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer

Alec Berg, Showrunner, Executive Producer

Tuesday, March 20: CW’s Supernatural (6:45 pm):

Scheduled to appear:

Jared Padalecki, “Sam Winchester”

Jensen Ackles, “Dean Winchester”

Misha Collins, “Castiel”

Mark Pellegrino, “Lucifer”

Alexander Calvert, “Jack”

Robert Singer, Executive Producer

Andrew Dabb, Executive Producer

Eugenie Ross-Leming, Executive Producer

Brad Buckner, Executive Producer

Wednesday, March 21: CBS’s The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon (7:30 pm)

Scheduled to appear:

The Big Bang Theory

Johnny Galecki, “Leonard Hofstadter”

Jim Parsons, “Sheldon Cooper”

Kaley Cuoco, “Penny”

Simon Helberg, “Howard Wolowitz”

Kunal Nayyar, “Rajesh Koothrappali”

Mayim Bialik, “Amy Farrah Fowler”

Melissa Rauch, “Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz”

Chuck Lorre, Executive Producer

Steven Molaro, Executive Producer

Steve Holland, Executive Producer

Bill Prady, Executive Producer

Young Sheldon

Iain Armitage, “Sheldon”

Zoe Perry, “Mary”

Lance Barber, “George Sr.”

Annie Potts, “Meemaw”

Montana Jordan, “Georgie”

Raegan Revord, “Missy”

Chuck Lorre, Executive Producer

Steven Molaro, Executive Producer

Jim Parsons, Executive Producer

Thursday, March 22: ABC’s The Good Doctor (7:30 pm):

Scheduled to appear:

Freddie Highmore, “Dr. Shaun Murphy”

Nicholas Gonzalez, “Dr. Neil Melendez”

Hill Harper, “Dr. Marcus Andrews”

Richard Schiff, “Dr. Aaron Glassman”

Tamlyn Tomita, “Allegra Aoki”

David Shore, Executive Producer

Daniel Dae Kim, Executive Producer

Plus additional guests to be announced

Saturday, March 24: CBS’s Mom (2:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear:

Anna Faris, “Christy”

Allison Janney, “Bonnie”

Jaime Pressly, “Jill”

Mimi Kennedy, “Marjorie”

Beth Hall, “Wendy”

Saturday, March 24: OWN’s Queen Sugar (7:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear

Rutina Wesley, “Nova Bordelon”

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Charley Bordelon West”

Kofi Siriboe, “Ralph Angel Bordelon”

Ava DuVernay, Creator and Executive Producer

Kat Candler, Executive Producer

Plus additional guests to be announced

Sunday, March 25: CW’s Riverdale (2:00 pm):

Scheduled to appear

KJ Apa, “Archie Andrews”

Lili Reinhart, “Betty Cooper”

Camila Mendes, “Veronica Lodge”

Cole Sprouse, “Jughead Jones”

Madelaine Petsch, “Cheryl Blossom”

Marisol Nichols, “Hermione Lodge”

Mӓdchen Amick, “Alice Cooper”

Luke Perry, “Fred Andrews”

Ashleigh Murray, “Josie McCoy”

Casey Cott, “Kevin Keller”

Skeet Ulrich, “FP Jones”

Greg Berlanti, Executive Producer

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Executive Producer

Sarah Schechter, Executive Producer

Jon Goldwater, Executive Producer

Sunday, March 25: Netflix’s Stranger Things (7:00 pm):

**Grand Finale Participants will be revealed on February 20.