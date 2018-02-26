Paladin has secured the U.S. distribution rights to Path of Blood, a documentary on jihadi terrorism from director Jonathan Hacker based on his 2014 nonfiction book. Exec produced by Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker) and Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, the pic is put together from jihadi home-movie footage that was captured by Saudi security services. It’s the story of Muslim terrorists targeting Muslim civilians and brought to justice by Muslim security agents. Paladin plans to release the Path of Blood documentary this year. The book was published by Overlook Press in the U.S. and Simon & Schuster U.K. The Film Sales Company repped the filmmaker in striking the deal with the distributor.

Comedy Dynamics has picked up the rights to martial arts comedy feature Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece and will release it day-and-date May 25 in select theaters and on digital platforms. Starring Sean Stone and Bianca Van Damme, the film follows the Fist (Stone), who thwarts a local street thug’s robbery attempt, sending him on a journey that unravels a conspiracy led by the Super Boss to sell meat pumped full of estrogen to emasculate men. The pic features cameos appearances by Danny Trejo, Tommy Davidson, Bill Goldberg, Richard Grieco and Don “The Dragon” Wilson. The script was written by Stone and the film’s director Alexander Wraith. Stone also produced with Patrick and Judy Durham, Peter Antico, Gary Williams and Natalie Gal.