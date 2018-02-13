The first full trailer for the Eugenio Derbez-Anna Faris romantic comedy Overboard is out, advancing the film’s April 13 debut in theaters.

The remake of the 1987 Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell comedy, which was helmed by Garry Marshall, now has a new twist: Director Rob Greenberg has flipped the gender roles. Derbez plays a spoiled playboy, and Faris is a put-upon single mom hired to clean his yacht.

In the update from MGM, Pantelion Films, 3PAS Studios, Derbez plays Leonardo, a selfish gadabout who unjustly fires and refuses to pay Kate (Faris) for cleaning services rendered. When the guy from Mexico’s richest family gets wasted and falls out of his luxury yacht, he revives on the Oregon coast, having no recollection of who he is or how he got there.

Kate shows up at the hospital and, eager for payback, convinces Leonardo that he is her husband and puts him to work for the first time in his life. After a rough start, he eventually earns the respect of his new “family,” but his real kin are hot on their trail.

Eva Longoria, Mel Rodriguez, John Hannah also star in the film.

Overboard is directed by Rob Greenberg, who wrote the script with Bob Fisher and Leslie Dixon, with Eugenio Derbez , Benjamin Odell, and Bob Fisher as producers, and Brendan Ferguson as executive producer.