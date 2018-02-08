“Congrats on your release – maybe now I can get my wife back.” And with that we meet Outside In‘s Chris, a 38-year-old man (played by Jay Duplass) just released from prison thanks to the tireless advocacy of his former high school teacher Carol (Edie Falco). The guy offering congratulations (watch the trailer above) is Carol’s husband, and we wish him luck.

Outside In, directed by Lynn Shelton from her script with Duplass, bowed at the Toronto Film Festival last fall, heads to SXSW next month and lands in select theaters March 30.

The film follows Chris, the ex-con who was in the wrong place at the wrong time, as he adjusts to life on the outside. As he struggles with the challenges of navigating the modern world and a fraught relationship with his brother Ted (Ben Schwartz), Chris ends up confessing his romantic love for Carol — a love that, given her marital status, Carol cannot reciprocate. Or can she? Carol longs for something her husband no longer provides. Meanwhile, Carol’s daughter Hildy (Kaitlyn Dever) befriends Chris, finding a kindred spirit in this awkward, tormented older guy.

Executive Producers are Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass, with The Orchard distributing. Following the March 30 theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles, Outside In will be available on digital and On Demand April 3.

Take a look at the trailer above, and here’s the poster: