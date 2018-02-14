EXCLUSIVE: Osgood Perkins is on board to rewrite and direct A Head Full of Ghosts, a Focus Features adaptation of the Paul Tremblay thriller novel. The film tells the story of Merry who 20 years after her family was publicly consumed and destroyed by her teenage sister’s mysterious and horrific affliction, is approached by a journalist to tell the story in her own words. She reveals a far more terrifying version of what really happened in her childhood home.

The film is being produced by Team Downey partners Downey’s Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., The Allegiance Theater’s Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine, and David Gambino.

Perkins directed The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House. He will rewrite the draft penned by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowsky.

Perkins is repped by by CAA, Plattform Management, and attorney Jonathan Shikora at Lichter, Grossman.