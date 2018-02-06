Oscilloscope has acquired North American distribution rights to Ingmar Bergman – Legacy Of Defining Genius documentary, which will get a theatrical run this year. The doc hails from Margarethe von Trotta’s collaboration with co-director Felix Moeller, made with the participation and inclusion of Bergman’s family and estate. It explores the many layers of the Swedish director’s legacy through both his closest collaborators in front of and behind the camera, as well a new generation of filmmakers forever inspired by him. Producers are Konstanze Spiedel, Benjamin Seikel, Guy Amon, and Stéphane Sorlat.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has secured the US and Latin American rights to Black Cop, the directorial debut feature from Cory Bowles, who also penned the screenplay. The pic, which debuted at TIFF, stars Ronnie Rowe Jr. (StarTrek: Discovery) and Sophia Walker (12 Monkeys). It centers on a black officer who is profiled by his colleagues off-duty, pushing him over the edge. Armed with the power of his badge, an antagonizing radio show for company, and some good old-fashioned rage, the stage is set for a whirlwind day filled with vendetta and just desserts, as the officer targets the community he’s sworn to protect. Aaron Horton produced the pic with Terry Greenlaw serving as exec producer. The deal was negotiated by Samuel Goldwyn’s Peter Goldwyn and Will Lowery at APA Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Wild Eye Releasing has picked up slasher horror film Don’t Look, the first feature film for Latina director Luciana Faulhaber. It centers on five New York City millennials who escape the big city for a rustic Thanksgiving weekend in country. But as will happen in horror, something threatens to shatter their peaceful getaway and they are targeted for murder. Producers are Lindsay Eshelman, Daniel Shaw and Jessica Boucher, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The pic will get is a VOD release in the Fall 2018 and it will have its Latin American premiere this Spring at the Rock Horror Film Festival in Rio de Janeiro.