It’s that time of year again: Street closures are looming in the run-up to the Academy Awards. And, as always, Hollywood’s Big Night will be Hollywood’s Big Nightmare traffic-wise.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the City of Los Angeles are out with the final list of closures around Hollywood & Highland, whose Dolby Theatre will stage the Oscars on March 4.

With fan bleachers and press risers under construction and the red carpet being prepped, Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive beginning at 10 PM Sunday, February 25, and remain closed until 6 AM Wednesday March 7. Additional streets and sidewalks will be closed for varying periods starting this Sunday (see map below).

As for mass transit, MTA subway trains will bypass the Hollywood & Highland station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 3, until 6 AM Monday, March 5. Service at the station will resume with the first scheduled train after 6 AM.

Here is a map of the street closures for Oscar Day, March 3. For maps detailing closures on specific days in the lead-up to the ceremony, click here: