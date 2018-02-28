ABC and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences are finishing off the final preparations for Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From The Red Carpet lead-in to Sunday’s live telecast of the 90th Oscars.

Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, The Goldbergs‘ star Wendi-McLendon-Covey, The View co-host Sara Haines, Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor Krista Smith and IMDB special correspondent Dave Karger will host the 90-minute special which begins at 6:30 PM EST/3:30 PM PST on ABC. Additionally, from 7-8 PM EST (4-5 PM PST), ABC will broadcast live exclusively from the red carpet.

ABC

The special features interviews with nominees, presenters and performers arriving on the red carpet, providing an insider’s view.

Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From The Red Carpet is produced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC News Live Events Group. The special is executive produced by John R. Green, Michael De Luca, Jennifer Todd, co-executive produced by Morgan Zalkin and directed by Jeff Winn. Marty Pasetta Jr. serves as creative consultant.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Oscars, produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, will be held on Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST.