Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Daniela Vega are among the first slate of presenters announced for the 90th Oscars telecast.

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced the line-up today. The Oscars, to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live Sunday, March 4, on ABC.

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal,” said De Luca and Todd. “Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.”

REX/Shutterstock

Ali won an Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight, while Boseman starred in the Oscar-nominated film Marshall and currently stars as the title character in Black Panther.

Davis won an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for Fences. Dern was Oscar-nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for Wild and Actress in a Leading Role for Rambling Rose. Currently, she appears in the Oscar-nominated Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

Garner’s credits include the Oscar-winning films Dallas Buyers Club and Juno as well as the Oscar-nominated Catch Me If You Can. Gerwig is Oscar-nominated for Achievement in Directing and Original Screenplay for Lady Bird. As an actor, she appeared in the Oscar-nominated films 20th Century Women and Jackie.

Haddish currently stars in Girls Trip. Recent film credits also include Keanu. She will next appear in Night School and The Oath.

Holland’s recent credits include the title role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Nanjiani is Oscar-nominated for Original Screenplay (shared with Emily V. Gordon) for The Big Sick.

Neon

Robbie is Oscar-nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for I, Tonya, for which she also served as a producer. Stone won an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for La La Land. Additionally, she garnered an Actress in a Supporting Role nomination for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

Vega stars in the Oscar-nominated film A Fantastic Woman.