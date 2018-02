The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the next group of presenters for the 90th Oscars telecast. They are Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya.

They join previously announced Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Daniela Vega.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, The Oscars will air live Sunday, March 4, on ABC.