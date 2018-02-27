The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has found a new revenue stream that could help finance those gazillions of dollars in Oscar bonds — or, more likely, will collect enough to buy lunch for the Academy staff.

On Monday, an Academy spokeswoman confirmed that the group will operate its first-ever Oscar pop-up store alongside the red carpet in Hollywood this year. It opens this Wednesday, February 28, and will close on Friday, March 2, or when the merchandise sells out. The store will be located in a former Louis Vuitton outlet. No online sales. Merchandise includes “hats, hoodies and other Oscar” paraphernalia.

The Academy said it has previously sold merchandise online and in person to bleacher fans and other people with show credentials. But the experiment in brick-and-mortar retail is a first.