Want to know how to fill out those Oscar office pool ballots? Check out the latest video smackdown between top pundits who live and breathe this stuff all day. Gold Derby’s Tom O’ Neil, Indiewire’s Anne Thompson, Variety’s Tim Gray, and me (all sites owned by PMC) go at it in trying to determine if The Shape Of Water’s 13 nominations mean it is the one to beat for Best Picture, or if something like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri can take advantage of the Academy’s preferential voting ballot in the category and overcome the fact that it was a no- show in the all important Best Director category.

It is fair to point out that only twice before in the last several decades (1989’s Driving Miss Daisy and 2012’s Argo) has a film managed to pull off a Best Picture win without a corresponding Directing nod. That might give spoiler advantage to other movies in the Picture race that also saw their director nominated, meaning Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, or Dunkirk. We assess the chances of all nine nominees in the top Oscar race and try to safely predict a winner in what has been a very unpredictable year to date. To watch just click on the link above.