More than 175 Oscar nominees attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ annual luncheon today at the Beverly Hilton.

Among the assembled for the event was Guillermo del Toro, whose film The Shape of Water leads all nominees with 13. He was joined by the likes of newcomer Kobe Bryant, Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig. And also somewhat by Agnes Varda, who co-directed nominee Faces Places but did not attend. Her helmer counterpart JR held a cutout of her in the photo instead.

The gathering comes ahead of the 90th Oscars on March 4 at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland.

Check out the annual photo above and up close below, and stay tuned for Deadline Awards Columnist Pete Hammond’s dispatch from the lunch.

Todd Wawrychuk/AMPAS

Todd Wawrychuk/AMPAS