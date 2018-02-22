This list will be updated and re-posted on a regular basis with more events to be announced. Please send any event or party details to anthony@deadline.com. Mostly all of the events are by invite-only except for the Oscar Week panels; tickets sold for those at Oscars.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

7PM: Oscar Week: Shorts

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theatre

Details: A symposium of this year’s Oscar nominated shorts, hosted by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks attend 2017’s “An Unforgettable Evening” AP Images

7:15PM: An Unforgettable Evening

Location: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Details: With The Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) honorary Chairs The Post‘s Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, Rita Wilson, Kate Capshaw and WCRF co-founders Anne Douglas, Quinn Ezralow, Marion Laurie, Kelly Chapman Meyer, and Jamie Tisch, Nat King Cole Award recipient and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, Courage Award recipient Sofia Vergara, emcee James Corden, plus a special musical performance by Pitbull. An Unforgettable Evening is the flagship fundraising event for WCRF featuring extraordinary honorees, tributes to cancer survivors and the memory of those impacted by cancer. For over 20 years, this event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy in raising funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions in Los Angeles and throughout the nation. Previous Unforgettable Evening Honorees have included Natalie Cole, Courteney Cox, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Ethridge, Renette Ezralow, Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Sir Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Gwyneth Paltrow and Stella McCartney. Saks Fifth Avenue is sponsor and over the last 18 years has donated nearly $40M to cancer research and treatment organizations throughout the United States.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

6PM: Global Green’s 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Party

Location: NeueHouse Hollywood

Details: Honorees include Jaka Bizilj, Founder, Cinema for Peace and Terry Tamminen, Founder, Energy Independent Now & CEO, Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. Sophia Bush, Cobie Smulders, Elisabeth Rohm, Ed Begley Jr., Sharon Lawrence, Ed O’Neill, Jason Lewis will be in attendance.

7:30PM: Oscar Week – Documentaries

Location: Samuel Goldywn Theatre

Details: Clips and onstage discussions with the filmmakers behind this year’s Oscar-nominated feature and short docs, hosted by Doc branch governors Kate Amend and Roger Ross Williams.

Then Oscar nominees-turned-winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez performs “Let It Go” from “Frozen” at the 2014 Oscar concert. AMPAS

8PM: The Oscar Concert

Location: Walt Disney Concert Hall

Details: Curated by composers and Academy Governors Michael Giacchino, Laura Karpman, and Charles Bernstein, the evening offers an insider’s look at film scoring across the decades, with select scores performed live by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by conductor Thomas Wilkins, and special guest Terence Blanchard (trumpet). The Oscar Concert explores the history of film music through special arrangements of beloved scores by composers including Tan Dun, Quincy Jones, Mica Levi, Rachel Portman, A.R. Rahman, as well as arranged suites from all five of the original score nominees: Dunkirk, by Hans Zimmer; Phantom Thread, by Jonny Greenwood; The Shape of Water, by Alexandre Desplat; Star Wars: The Last Jedi, by John Williams; and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, by Carter Burwell.

Vanity Fair, Barneys New York and Sony Pictures Classics Celebrate “Call Me By Your Name”

Location: Chateau Marmont

Details: Private cocktail party with the cast, filmmakers and friends of the film.

Thursday, March 1

Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos Oscar Season 2017 Shutterstock

6:30PM: Netflix Nominees Party

Location: Private residence of Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant

Details: Streaming services hosts intimate gathering for its Mudbound Oscar nominees, short subject documentary Heroin(e), foreign-language pic from Hungary, On Body and Soul, and two feature documentaries; Icarus and Strong Island.

7PM: Dolby Honors This Year’s Oscar Nominees

Location: The London West Hollywood

Details: Honoring those Oscar nominees in the Cinematography, Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories.

7:30PM: 13th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards

Location: Bad Robot HQ, Santa Monica.

Details: Hosted by the U.S. Ireland-Alliance. Honorees are Mark Hamill, Barry Keoghan, Paula Malcomson, and. Catherine O’Hara. J.J. Abrams is emcee), Colin Farrell will present to Barry Keoghan, Martin Short presenting to O’Hara. Additional guests include: The Academic (Musical Performance), Kathy Griffin, Sean Hayes, Luke Hemsworth, Rian Johnson, Maura Tierney, Joe Wright ,Ava DuVernay and many others.

7:30PM: Oscar Week – Animated Features

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theatre

Details: Clips and onstage discussions with the filmmakers behind this year’s Oscar-nominated feature and short docs, hosted by Oscar-winning directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore, and producer Clark Spencer.

8 PM: Cadillac Celebrates the 90th Academy Awards

Location: Chateau Marmont

Details: Cadillac will be transporting nominees all week to events. Michael Patrick’s event attracted such stars last year as Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz, Jessica Pare, Michelle Dockery, Chrissy Metz, and Zoe Saldana.

8:30PM: Gersh Oscar Party

Location:Chateau Marmont Hotel Penthouse

Details: Attendees include best supporting nominees Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water).

Focus Features’ Oscar nominee Phantom Thread from Paul Thomas Anderson Focus Features

8:30PM: Universal, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation Oscar Nominee Celebration Dinner

Location: Spago

Details: Honoring the nominees of Get Out, Phantom Thread, Darkest Hour and Victoria & Abdul.

A24’s pre-Oscar party

Location: Sunset Tower Hotel, 8358 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Details: Distributor will privately celebrate their Oscar nominees Lady Bird, The Disaster Artist and The Florida Project.

Vanity Fair and Lancôme Paris Toast Women in Hollywood, hosted by Radhika Jones and Ava DuVernay

Location: Soho House West Hollywood.

Details: The event will celebrate leading and inspirational women in the entertainment industry, with a donation being made to Time’s Up on behalf of all in attendance.

Friday, March 2

11AM: 55th Annual ICG Publicists Awards

Location: Beverly Hilton

Details: The hardest working people in showbiz during awards season finally get their due prior to the big Sunday night. This year the ICG Publicists will be honoring Betty White with a Lifetime Achievement Award, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman with the Television Showmanship Award, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Andy Serkis with the Motion Picture Showmanship Award. Our own co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr. is up for its Press Award for a sixth time. The Les Mason Award, the highest honor to be bestowed on a publicist, will go to one of these nominees: Jan Craft (Warner Bros.), Gabriela Gutentag (Unit Publicist), Sheryl Main (Unit Publicist), Ernie Malik (Unit Publicist) or Gina Soliz (Warner Bros).

7:30PM: WME pre-Oscar soiree

Location: Private residence

Details: Agents, executives and clients will gather to toast the agency’s nominees, which include Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer, Kobe Bryant, Laurie Metcalf, Guillermo del Toro, Dee Rees, Christopher Nolan, Luca Guadagnino, Hans Zimmer, James Mangold and Michael Green. The agency will also raise a glass to nominated projects Call Me By Your Name, Mudbound and The Square, all of which hail from Endeavor Content.

Ezra Edelman, Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Raoul Peck, and Common at last year’s Toast to the Arts. Shutterstock

8PM: Common’s Toast to the Arts: A Celebration of Fearless Art

Location: Private

Details: Academy award-winning musician and actor Common will host his fourth annual Toast to the Arts soirée. The garden set intimate dinner has played host to Oprah Winfrey, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union, Shonda Rhimes, Pharrell, Samuel L. Jackson and many of tinsel towns A-list movers and shakers. Last year’s honorees included Barry Jenkins and the cast of Moonlight, Ava DuVernay, Ezra Edelman and Raoul Peck. Get Out and Mudbound to be honored.

Vanity Fair and Fashion Designers Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez Celebrate the Launch of Provenza Schouler’s First Fragrance, Arizona

Details: Guests will enjoy an intimate cocktail reception and lunch inspired by the fragrance at a private residence in Beverly Hills.

British Consul General Michael Howell’s Film Is Great Reception

Location: Private residence

Details: Soiree will laud those 17 British natives in the 24 Oscar categories including Gary Oldman, Daniel Day Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Sally Hawkins, Lesley Manville, costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast), production designers Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer (Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast), Ren Klyce who is nominated for both sound editing and sounding mixing for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Martin McDonagh for best picture and original screenplay for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Christopher Nolan for best picture and director for Dunkirk, and Blade Runner 2049 DP Roger Deakins who received his 14th nomination. British-film themed cocktails galore.

Emma Stone arrives at the 10th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party. Shutterstock

Emma Stone hosts Women in Film’s Celebration of 2018 Female Oscar Nominees

Location: Crustacean, Beverly Hills, CA

Details: Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Brie Larson, Freida Pinto, Jenny Slate, Michelle Dockery and Ava DuVernay were among last year’s guests.

CAA’s pre-Oscar Party

Location: Private residence

Saturday, March 3

10AM: Oscar Week – Foreign Language Films

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theatre

Details: Clips and on-stage discussions with nominees hosted by Producers Branch governor Mark Johnson.

Molly Shannon poses in the press room with the award for best supporting female for “Other People” at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Shutterstock

11AM: Film Independent Spirit Awards

Location: On the beach, 1550 Pacific Coast Highway Lot 1 North Santa Monica

Details: The most chill, relaxed awards show with an ocean breeze. It’s so cool, Oscar winner Hilary Swank even rode her bike to the event. John Mulaney and Nick Kroll return as hosts.

3PM: Oscar Week – Makeup and Hairstyling Symposium

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theatre

Details: Clips and on-stage discussions with nominees hosted by Academy Governors Kathryn L. Blondell, Lois Burwell, and Leonard Engelman.

3PM:The Society of Composers and Lyricists Champagne reception

Location:Eveleigh, 8752 Sunset Blvd,

Details: Hosted in conjunction with the AMPAS music branch, this post-Indie Spirits event lauds this year’s music nominees.

4PM: IFC Films & Sundance Selects Spirit Awards After Party

Location: 41 Ocean Club, Between Red and Del Frisco’s

Details: Celebrating Independent Spirit nominees A Ciambra and The Cage Fighter and 2018 releases.

Sony Pictures Classics Annual Oscar Nominees Dinner

Location: Nordstrom Local on Melrose Place in West Hollywood

Details: Lauding Call Me By Your Name (photo above), Loveless (Russia) and Fantastic Woman nominees.

MPTF’s Annual “Night Before”

Location: Fox Studios

Details: A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards® nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful influencers in the industry will come together on March 3, 2018 for the 16th annual ‘Night Before’ party to benefit MPTF. Funds raised during this legendary evening will support MPTF in providing social services, financial assistance and many other services to the entertainment community. MPTF takes care of thousands of people each year who have committed their lives to a career in entertainment. Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo will provide specialty foods for the guests, and Lavazza, as the official coffee of the ‘Night Before,’ will provide its signature espresso.

Sunday, March 4 — Oscar Day

4PM: Mercedes-Benz Viewing Party

Location: Four Seasons

4:30PM: IMDB Live Viewing Party

Location: Neuehouse in Hollywood

Details: IMDb’s second-annual viewing party that includes 300+ guests. IMDb’s live companion show to The Academy Awards telecast will begin with a pre-show at 4:30 PM, and will wrap up with a post-show once the Academy Awards broadcast concludes. There will be live conversation between hosts Dave Karger, Kevin Smith, The IMDb Show co-hosts Tim Kash and Kerri Doherty and celebrity guests including Peter Fonda and Tatum O’Neal.

Entertainment Studios

5PM: Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios 25th Anniversary and 2nd Annual Oscar Gala in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Details: Last year’s gala viewing party raised more than $1M. The best? Katy Perry and Jamie Foxx are performing.

Elton John Aids Foundation 26th Annual Viewing Party

Location: Custom-built arena in Hollywood Park

Details: Greta Van Fleet performing. BVLGARI donating 13 carat white gold diamond necklace, the “BVLGARI DIVISSIMA” to live auction.

7PM EST: The Piper-Heidsieck Viewing Party

Location: The Two E Lounge at The Pierre

Details: FYI, Piper will be the only champagne poured at the Academy Awards and the Governors Ball for the foruth year running and this is their official viewing party.

Nordstrom Local Oscar Viewing Party

Location: Nordstrom Local on Melrose Place in West Hollywood

Making History: Producer Jordan Horowitz gracefully saves last year’s Oscar telecast informing the world that Moonlight, not his film La La Land, has actually won best picture after a mix-up in the envelopes backstage.

5:30 PM: The 90th Academy Awards

Location: Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles

Details: Jimmy Kimmel hosting again. There will also be viewing parties in New York and London for its members and invited film industry guests. Oscar Night London will return to Soho’s Ham Yard Hotel. In New York, you’ll have to head to the Rainbow Room on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Dominic Cooper and Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges cut the rug at last year’s Governors Ball. Shutterstock

…Followed by: The 90th Oscars Governors Ball

Location:Ray Dolby Ballroom, top of Hollywood & Highland

Details: Academy governor Lois Burwell, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto and master chef Wolfgang Puck are teaming on this year’s ball which counts 1,500 Oscar winners and nominees, show presenters and other telecast participants. This year’s party will celebrate the history of film with an array of original, seminal artifacts; footage and stills from both behind and in front of the camera; curated music from every era of the silver screen; and a historical presentation of Oscar statuettes representing nine remarkable decades of award-winning moviemaking. Burwell, a makeup artist and Governor of the Makeup and Hairstylists Branch, and who won an Oscar for her work on Braveheart and nomination for Saving Private Ryan, is overseeing the décor, menu and entertainment planning for the first time. She holds the office of First Vice President on the Academy’s Board of Governors. Cecchetto, along with her Sequoia Productions team, will work with Burwell to manage every detail pertaining to the event, including décor, entertainment, food and personnel. It’s Cecchetto’s 29th year producing the Governors Ball and Puck’s 24th consecutive year. Vice President of Culinary Eric Klein worked closely with Chef Puck to create more than 60 imaginative dishes. The pastry team is comprised of Kamel Guechida, Monica Ng, Garry Larduinat and Jason Lemmonier.

and last but never least…

The 24th Annual Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party

Location: Custom-designed space which connects the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Beverly Hills City Hall.

Details: New Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones will be in attendance and hosting. Before Vanity Fair, there was Irving Paul “Swifty” Lazar’s annual Oscar soiree. When Lazar died, Graydon Carter moved in on the scene.