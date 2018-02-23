Gael García Bernal, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle, Sufjan Stevens and Common will perform the Oscar nominated songs at the 90th Oscars, say show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show is Sunday, March 4.

“We’re excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to film making,” said De Luca and Todd. “It’s a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel will perform the Oscar-nominated song Remember Me from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Blige will perform Mighty River. Blige performed the song for Mudbound, and she is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. Blige wrote the Oscar-nominated song with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

The Tale Michael Buckner/Deadline

Common and Andra Day will perform his Oscar-nominated song Stand Up For Something from Marshall.

Settle will perform the Oscar-nominated song This is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Stevens will perform his Oscar-nominated song Mystery of Love, written for Call Me by Your Name.