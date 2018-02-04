Sony Classics’ A Fantastic Woman opened with a solid start in the wake of a qualifying run last year.

The Chilean feature, which is nominated for an Oscar in the foreign language category, handily beat other limited-release debuts this weekend. The top specialty gross overall, though, went to Vertical Entertainment’s animated feature Bilal: A New Breed of Hero. It bowed in three hundred locations Friday, taking in $278,500.

Janus Films opened Abbas Kiarostami’s final film, 24 Frames, in an exclusive engagement that grossed $8,610 and China Lion released Chinese-language plane-crash epic Till The End Of the World with $53,500 from more than two dozen runs.

Padmaavat grossed more than $2.55M in its second frame, becoming the third highest-grossing Bollywood title.

The weekend was still owned by familiar Oscar contenders, which have expanded to wider release in a bid to cash in ahead of the big night on March 4, which is a week later than last year’s.

Neon/30West’s I, Tonya is now over $22.6M, while The Shape of Water is in the top 10, grossing $4.3M. Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is in more than seventeen hundred locations, taking in three million and Lady Bird played eleven hundred theaters, grossing over $1.35M.



NEW RELEASES

24 Frames (Janus Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $8,610

A Fantastic Woman (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $70,978, Average $14,196

Bilal: A New Breed of Hero (Vertical Entertainment) NEW [300 Theaters] Weekend $278,500, Average $928

Till The End of The World (China Lion) NEW [27 Theaters] Weekend $53,500, Average $1,981

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Padmaavat (Viva) Week 2 [344 Theaters] Weekend $2,551,000, Average $7,416, Cume $9,012,000

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Forever My Girl (Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [1,427 Theaters] Weekend $2,583,045, Average $1,810, Cume $12,844,699

Mary And the Witch’s Flower (GKIDS) Week 3 [30 Theaters] Weekend $57,002, Average $1,900, Cume $1,895,962

The Insult (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [36 Theaters] Weekend $118,995, Average $3,305, Cume $769,610

Vazante (Music Box Films) Week 4 [5 Theaters] Weekend $2,045, Average $409, Cume $15,916

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [34 Theaters] Weekend $54,407, Average $1,600, Cume $314,635

Hostiles (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 7 [2,934 Theaters] Weekend $5,523,000, Average $1,882, Cume $21,237,414

Phantom Thread (Focus Features) Week 7 [1,186 Theaters] Weekend $2,140,000, Average $1,804, Cume $14,174,000

I, Tonya (Neon/30West) Week 9 [1,450 Theaters] Weekend $2,556,250, Average $1,763, Cume $22,640,135

The Disaster Artist (A24) Week 10 [65 Theaters] Weekend $50,714, Average $780, Cume $21,000,108

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight) Week 10 [2,341 Theaters] Weekend $4,300,000, Average $1,837, Cume $44,580,050

Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [581 Theaters] Weekend $1,000,790, Average $1,723, Cume $12,940,908

Darkest Hour (Focus Features) Week 11 [1,486 Theaters] Weekend $2,420,000, Average $1,629, Cume $48,843,000

The Breadwinner (GKIDS) Week 12 [9 Theaters] Weekend $11,077, Average $1,231, Cume $271,037

Thelma (The Orchard) Week 13 [1 Theaters] Weekend $813, Cume $146,215

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) Week 13 [1,726 Theaters] Weekend $3,050,000, Average $1,767, Cume $

My Friend Dahmer (FilmRise) Week 14 [2 Theaters] Weekend $2,200, Average $1,100, Cume $1,345,104

Lady Bird (A24) Week 14 [1,109 Theaters] Weekend $1,359,856, Average $1,226, Cume $43,733,193

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) Week 16 [2 Theaters] Weekend $3,072, Average $1,536, Cume $105,746

The Florida Project (A24) Week 18 [38 Theaters] Weekend $47,190, Average $1,242, Cume $5,734,308