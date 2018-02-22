Insecure isn’t exactly the first word that comes to mind regarding Oprah Winfrey, the woman who built an empire around her name and image and even considered, however briefly, a run for the Oval Office. Yet the current occupant of that office used that very word to describe Winfrey, drawing a big, confused shrug from the woman herself.

In an appearance on today’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Winfrey responds to a tweet that Donald Trump posted after watching Winfrey’s 60 Minutes segment about the nation’s political divide:

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Winfrey shrugs off the tweet when asked about it by DeGeneres. “I woke up and I just thought … I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, ‘What?!’” Watch the Winfrey-DeGeneres clip above.

Winfrey more specifically disagreed with Trump’s charge of bias.

“What I actually really did was I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that could be true. Did I feel like it was slanted or bias? I went back and I looked at every tape. I called the producer, because what actually happened was when you do 60 Minutes, you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique. They critique every word.”

Winfrey says that before the segment aired, she worried that one question — “Do you care what other people think about America?” — didn’t get a wide-ranging response, and so took measures to correct.

“They’d only used the Democratic side,” Winfrey tells DeGeneres. “I remember the guy, Matt, had said, ‘No, we’re the only people that are worried about what other countries are thinking of us.’ So I said, ‘I think you should go back and put that in ’cause it makes it more balanced.’ So I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about. So it’s OK.”