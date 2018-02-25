Thriller debuts were ubiquitous this weekend among the Specialties, and China’s Operation Red Sea took the highest gross, taking in $510K in 45 theaters. The Orchard communed The Young Karl Marx in a trio of runs this weekend taking in a decent gross of $28,599. Other openers included Oscilloscope’s November in an exclusive run with $4,300 and IFC Films’ sci-fi thriller The Cured with Ellen Page in three locations landing at $5,332. Sony Pictures Classics widened Russian Oscar nominee Loveless in its second round, grossing $65,457. French erotic romance Double Lover narrowed in its second frame, grossing $21,369 in 22 locations, while Roadside’s The Party expanded to 30 runs, grossing $100,715. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri crossed $50M marking its fourth month in release, but still ahead in the box office is Searchlight’s The Shape of Water, crossing $55M.

NEW RELEASES

The Cured (IFC Films) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $5,332, Average $1,777

November (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $4,300

Operation Red Sea (Well Go USA) NEW [45 Theaters] Weekend $510,000, Average $11,333

The Young Karl Marx (The Orchard) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $28,599, Average $9,533

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Double Lover (Cohen Media Group) Week 2 [22 Theaters] Weekend $21,369, Average $971, Cume $139,869

Loveless (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [12 Theaters] Weekend $65,457, Average $5,455, Cume $131,969

Nostalgia (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [16 Theaters] Weekend $15,510, Average $969, Cume $35,248

The Party (Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [30 Theaters] Weekend $100,715, Average $3,357, Cume $154,186

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

La Boda de Valentina (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week3 [141 Theaters] Weekend $230,000, Average $1,631, Cume $2,509,634

A Fantastic Woman (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [78 Theaters] Weekend $162,336, Average $2,081, Cume $589,415

Bilal: A New Breed of Hero (Vertical Entertainment) Week 4 [ Theaters] Weekend $, Average $, Cume $589,415

Forever My Girl (Roadside Attractions) Week 6 [218 Theaters] Weekend $172,705, Average $792, Cume $16,034,173

The Insult (Cohen Media Group) Week 7 [50 Theaters] Weekend $76,160, Average $1,523, Cume $762,061

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [107 Theaters] Weekend $76,611, Average $751, Cume $702,483

Phantom Thread (Focus Features) Week 10 [651 Theaters] Weekend $595,000, Average $917, Cume $18,747,000

I, Tonya (Neon/30West) Week 12 [423 Theaters] Weekend $580,640, Average $1,373, Cume $28,094,418

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight) Week 13 [721 Theaters] Weekend $1,115,000, Average $1,546, Cume $55,300,844

Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14 [675 Theaters] Weekend $552,141, Average $818, Cume $15,793,051

Darkest Hour (Focus Features) Week 14 [795 Theaters] Weekend $775,000, Average $972, Cume $54,495,000

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) Week 16 [691 Theaters] Weekend $1,225,000 Average $1,773, Cume $50,129,579

Lady Bird (A24) Week 17 [601 Theaters] Weekend $645,320, Average $1,074, Cume $47,277,450

Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 21 [16 Theaters] Weekend $15,118, Average $945, Cume $873,161