Hip-hop star N.O.R.E. is on the hunt for some good food. The rapper will go from spitting rhymes to traveling around the country as a food connoisseur in On the Run Eatin’ with N.O.R.E., his new original series from Complex and Lionsgate.

Starting February 28, all eight episodes of On the Run Eatin’ will be available for your bingeing pleasure on Complex and the go90 streaming platform. Each episode will have N.O.R.E. combining his love for food and hip-hop as he samples delicious cuisine from all over the country.

His hip-hop eating tour is unlike all the other food shows which are made by foodies for foodies. On the Run Eatin’ will make you fall in love with eating all over again – whether you’re a world-class chef or just someone who loves their PopTarts. Whether it’s tasting THC-infused maple syrup and pancakes in Las Vegas, chowing down on pineapple bowls served by former gang members in Compton, eating cow testicles in a high-end Manhattan restaurant, Puerto Rican street food, mouth-scalding hot Chinese feasts, or just getting kicked out of Martin Luther King’s historic home, N.O.R.E. and his crew will serve up the most unexpected, the most mouth-watering, the most challenging and slamming food you can possibly experience.

N.O.R.E. will welcome his hip-hop peers to accompany him on his food expedition including Big Boi, Amber Rose, Charlamagne tha God, Fat Joe, Ice T, CeeLo Green, Eddie Huang, E-40, and others.

N.O.R.E. will serve as executive producer of On the Run Eatin’ with N.O.R.E. alongside Eli Frankel, Douglas Banker, Charlamagne Tha God and Bryan Stratte. Co-executive producers include Matt Weber, Ali Samii, Randy Acker and David Shaye; and Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau for Complex Networks. The series is produced for Complex Networks by Five all in the Fifth Entertainment, Cthagod World LLC, Militainment, and Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Lionsgate Television.