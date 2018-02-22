“Marry that girl!” the young man is told. “What does his father do?” the woman’s dad asks her later. “You mean is he working class or one of us?” she asks back. “That’s more or less what I mean,” he admits.

Here is the first trailer for On Chesil Beach, Oscar nominee Soairse Ronan’s follow-up to Lady Bird that premiered at Toronto last year. Adapted by Ian McEwan from his bestselling novel, the film follows the idyllic courtship of Florence and Edward (Ronan and Billy Howle), a young couple of drastically different backgrounds in summer 1962. The film explores sex and the societal pressure that can accompany physical intimacy, leading to an awkward and fateful wedding night. Anne-Marie Duff, Adrian Scarborough, Emily Watson, and Samuel West co-star.

Dominic Cooke directed On Chesil Beach, which Bleecker Street acquired in October, a couple of weeks after its TIFF bow, and will release May 18 in select theaters. Check out the trailer above, and the new poster below, and tell us what you think.