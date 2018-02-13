CBS has put out another Omarosa-centric promo for Celebrity Big Brother, and unlike last time’s whisper campaign knocking President Donald Trump, her political insight on Vice President Mike Pence from her time in the White House came across loud and clear.

In a clip promoting tonight’s episode, former The Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman — who until last month was White House assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison — is shown weighing in on the government shutdown and her old boss Trump’s take on DACA (“The DACA piece came as a result of him wanting his wall,” and, “I’ve seen the [immigration] plan, the roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive”).

Then she turns to Pence.

“Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she tells her housemates. “So everybody that’s wishing for impeachment, might want to reconsider their lives. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President, that’s all I’m saying. He’s extreme.

“I’m Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. … I’m like, ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ Scary.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 8 PM.

Check out the video above.