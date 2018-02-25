As Celebrity Big Brother rolls along, Omarosa Manigault continues to give her fellow housemates — and viewers — little bits and pieces of her experience in White House. This week’s recap episode will feature her greatest hits as she teases a tell-all — which many devour — as well as dishing her struggle as a black woman in the Trump administration.

““I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she says in one clip. “He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire.” She goes on to say that writing a tell-all will probably result in a court battle against Trump. “I have to tell my truth,” she continues. “I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long, and I’m now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f***ed up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.”

She continues to serve what could be a preview of her tell-all, talking about Trump’s Twitter habits and saying that when she left the White House, it was as if she was “freed off a plantation. She adds “the horrors she went through” as the only Black woman on the staff.

Watch the clip below.