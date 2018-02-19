After suffering from an asthma attack last week, Omarosa Manigault is back in the Celebrity Big Brother house. She isn’t necessarily causing a whole lot of controversy, but we are learning more about her — like how she campaigned for Hillary Clinton before she was all about Trump.

Manigault is currently the “Head of Household” on the popular CBS reality show and in a conversation with fellow houseguest and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews, she revealed that she worked on the “Ready for Hillary” organization until she left because of bad management, calling it a “scam.”

Even though she said that Clinton would make an “exceptional” president, she said that she felt “used and abused” while working for the organization. When “Ready for Hillary” was going to transition into the “Hillary for America” campaign, she claimed that the organization “completely discarded all of the people who had done work.” Manigault said that it didn’t sit too well with others and that she “could go down the list of people who were abused and misused by that organization and decided to go a different direction as a result of it.” She said when Trump came calling to work for them, it was an easy move for her to go over to Team Trump where she would become a White House staffer.

Of course, she didn’t divulge all the juicy details about her time at the White House. She said with a sly smile, “I’m looking forward to telling about my life when I decide to do it” — which might be a tease to a tell-all in the near future.

Watch the clip below.