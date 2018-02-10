Omarosa Manigault-Newman was taken to the hospital last night after an apparently not-serious injury during a dizzying (literally) Celebrity Big Brother game of golf.

Or bowling. Details are sketchy.

“She’s gonna be ok,” said Celebrity Big Brother rival Marissa Jaret Winokur to Ross Mathews as the two were caught chatting on the show’s live feed earlier today. “You knocked her out,” Mathews said, sounding awestruck. “You just did so wonderfully.”

It was unclear whether Mathews meant “knocked her out” as in knocked her unconscious, or knocked her out as in knocked her out of the competition. Or both. And later today, Marissa suggested Omarosa might be faking an asthma attack to catch up on sleep.

But wouldn’t that be just too far-fetched?

In any case, the mishap seems to have occurred Friday night when the celebrities were playing a game of dizzy bowling (or dizzy golfing, or dizzy both), and Winokur seems to have been the cause of Omarosa getting bonked with a ball of some sort.

“If I were watching a reality show and that happened,” said Winokur, “I’d be like, wait, the little fat girl who hasn’t played anything yet, who fell off the statue in 10 seconds…and then won that round…That little fat girl spun around in a circle and bowled her ass off!”

“I mean,” Winokur continued, “I put her in the hospital. She’s gonna be okay.”

Omarosa – she’s back to using the solo moniker – arrived at the Big Brother house shortly after getting fired by Donald Trump (for the fourth time) from her gig at the White House Office of Public Liaison. She made news earlier this week when she tearfully whispered to Mathews about how bad things were in Trumpland.

CBS has not yet commented.