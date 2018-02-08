Donald Trump hasn’t ended up on Big Brother Celebrity Edition (1.8/7) yet, but the next best thing did, and Omarosa made it clear last night she didn’t come to make friends.

“There’s a lot of people (here) that want to stab me in the back, kind of similar to the White House,” the former Apprentice contestant and recently pink-slipped administration aide said. Throwing down to former Sugar Ray singer and Extra co-host Mark McGrath, Chuck Liddell, ex-NBA star Metta World Peace and the other participants in the first bauble-studded version of the Julie Chen-fronted unscripted competition series, Omarosa certainly proved to be in the winner’s circle last night for CBS.

Check some of her big house confessions here:

Compared to the Season 19 debut of the regular old Big Brother last June, Wednesday’s spinoff was up a tenth among adults 18-49 to elbow Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.7/6) off the top demo perch for the night. Additionally, with 7.25 million viewers tuning in, Celebrity Edition was the night’s most watched show over second-place Chicago P.D. (1.2/5, up 21% in viewers) at 10 PM with 7.22 million.

A two-hour The Amazing Race (1.1/4) was down 15% in the demo from its one-hour 8 PM slot of January 31, but CBS still managed to match Fox for the overall top 18-49 spot with a 1.3/5. With a second-place finished to NBC’s 6.74 million, the House of Moonves had a slight lead over third-place Fox in viewers with 5.76 million to Fox’s 5.16 million. The Murdoch network’s The X-Files (0.9/4) stayed the same in the demo as last week and rose 3% in sets of eyeballs.

Of course, even with 9-1-1 up a tenth from its January 31 show, Fox is looking at looking at the big picture and making sure to boast that the Ryan Murphy co-created series saw a 94% lift in Live+7 ratings to a season high of 3.1/12.

Looking at another angle, #BBCeleb was raging on Twitter last night as the top trending topic.

Moving away from what is squaring up to be the BB: CE vs. 9-1-1 battle of non-Olympic programming the next few weeks, the CW’s Riverdale (0.4/2) and Dynasty (0.2/1) were down a tenth to a Season 2 demo low and even, respectively, with last week. Coming off an airing of the animated feature Inside Out, ABC’s only original of the night was Match Game (0.6/2) at 10 PM, which somewhat surprisingly declined merely a tenth.

As the Winter Olympics unofficially kick off tonight before Friday’s Vice President Mike Pence-attending opening ceremony from South Korea, NBC had a pretty steady Wednesday demo-wise. The Blacklist (1.0/4) and Chicago P.D. were unchanged from last week, while 9 PM’s Law & Order: SVU (1.3/5) was up 8% among adults 18-49.

And with that, go Team USA!