You didn’t think it would be CNN or MSNBC, did you? Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier has landed the first interview with Rep. Devin Nunes after the release of his controversial FISA memo.

The chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes will sit down with FNC’s chief political anchor during tonight’s edition of Special Report at 6 PM ET/3 PT. They will discuss the release of the memo the FBI wanted kept classified and analyze the reaction to its declassification.

Fox News Channel

The controversial “Nunes Memo” claims that the FBI and Department of Justice officials were aware that the author of the so-called Steele dossier, used to secure a FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and had a strong bias against Donald Trump and his run for the presidency.

Democrats and the FBI strongly objected to the memo’s release, saying it is misleading in its allegations of FBI surveillance abuse.