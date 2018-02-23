Videos have emerged showing NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch calmly leaving the stage at this week’s CNN town hall on gun violence in schools, where some attendees had exited, and those who remained did not rush the stage, mulled around, and chanted “Shame On You.” [One of those videos can be seen, below]

Loesch had told NRA super-fans at CPAC, she feared for her life at the CNN town hall on gun violence attended by grieving students and parents from Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and adults were killed at a high school in the country’s latest semi-automatic weapon mass shooting.

“It was over 5K people; I had to have a security detail to get out,” Loesch told CPAC-ers dramatically of the conclusion of CNN’s Stand Up: Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action. “I wouldn’t have been able to exit that if I did not have a private security detail. There were people rushing the stage and screaming ‘Burn Her!”

Of course, she’d also said at CPAC, that legacy media “love mass shootings” snarling at the “legacy media” covering her remarks from the back of the hall, “you love the ratings; crying white mothers are ratings gold.”

Loesch has not explained how her recollection of the incident differs so dramatically from the video documenting her exit. Maybe she was confusing Actual CNN Town Hall with that fictionalized version of herself she’d pitched in sitcom form to Paul Guyot:

Dana Loesch came to me 10yrs ago pitching a sitcom starring herself: “A hot young mom who does far right radio show.” Said her age & looks would make 1 side hate her & 1 love her so everyone would watch. Was obsessed w the potential fame & money. I turned her down. — Paul Guyot (@Fizzhogg) February 22, 2018

Here’s video of NRA rep Loesch leaving CNN’s town hall, surrounded by her security detail: