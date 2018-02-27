In the spirit of the TimesUp movement, a group of French actors, directors and producers has launched the #MaintenantOnAgit (Now We Act) campaign. The aim is to facilitate access to justice for female victims of violence by giving various associations the means to support them through donations. Venus Beauty filmmaker Tonie Marshall and actress and producer Julie Gayet (above) are among the women behind the project.

The group, which has aligned itself with La Fondation des Femmes, will be out at Friday’s César Awards, marching “discretely but determined.” France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma said today that guests walking the red carpet at France’s equivalent to the Oscars will wear white ribbons to show solidarity with the campaign.

In announcing the collective, the campaign said, “We are worried: Poorly accompanied, women are vulnerable to the justice system. It is time to act. Together, let’s support those who work concretely so that no one ever again has to say #MeToo.”

Other signatories include Diane Kruger, Vanessa Paradis, Clemence Poésy, Sara Forestier, Agnes Jaoui and male directors Cédric Klapisch and Michel Hazanavicius.

The French initiative comes in the wake of the sexual harassment and abuse scandals that have rocked the entertainment industry around the world (locally, it’s known as “L’Affaire Weinstein”). Donations can be made at https://fondationdesfemmes.org, and all proceeds will be redistributed to approved associations.