Notting Hill star Emma Chambers died Wednesday, her agent announced today. The actress, who also starred alongside Dawn French in the long-running British comedy The Vicar of Dibley, was 53.

Her agent, John Grant, said Chambers died of “natural causes.”

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers,” said Grant. “Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”

Chambers, who is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn, was best known for her role as Honey in Richard Curtis’ Julia Roberts-fronted rom-com, which was released in 1999. She also played Alice Tinker in BBC comedy The Vicar of Dibley between 1994 and 2007.

Tributes have already started to pour in online. Emma Freud, who worked with Chambers on Notting Hill, said: “Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We’re very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being.”