Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) has been tapped to star in Angel of Mine, a psychological drama that has Kim Farrant attached to direct from a screenplay by Oscar-nominated Lion scribe Luke Davies and David Regal.

Based on the 2008 French film L’Empreinte de L’Ange, the story centers on Lizzie (Rapace), a mother who, still struggling to cope with the loss of her daughter several years earlier, becomes convinced that a stranger’s daughter is her own. As her obsession grows, she becomes more and more entwined in this young girl’s life, causing her to lose touch with reality.

The film, which will begin production in April, was developed by Garlin Pictures with the assistance of Screen Australia and SixtyFourSixty. Brian Etting and Josh Etting of Garlin are producing the project along with SixtyFourSixty’s Su Armstrong. Davies will serve as an exec producer along with Nadine de Barros and Robert Ogden Barnum of Fortitude International.

Fortitude will present the pic to buyers at the forthcoming Berlin Film Market, while Becker Film Group will distribute it in Australia and New Zealand territories.

Rapace, who can currently be seen in the Netflix movies What Happened to Monday and Bright, recently wrapped production on Robert Budreau’s Stockholm with Ethan Hawke and Mark Strong as well as the Vicky Jewson-directed thriller, Close. She’s repped by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment and attorney Howard Fishman

Davies, whose upcoming credits include Amazon’s Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carell, and the recently announced George Clooney-helmed limited series Catch-22, is repped by UTA and Eva Lontscharitsch