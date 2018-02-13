CBS All Access is going three-for-three with its first three original scripted series, with all going to a second season. CBS’ SVOD and live streaming service has renewed for a second season its first comedy series, No Activity, executive produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. It joins dramas The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery, both of which also are coming back for a second season.

“As CBS All Access’ first original comedy series, No Activity flipped conventional storytelling on its head by showcasing some of the world’s best comedic talent as they hilariously explored the mundane lives of every day cops and criminals,” said Julie McNamara, EVP, Original Content for CBS All Access. “While the first season pushed boundaries and broke rules, we are confident that Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, along with their partners at Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, have just scratched the surface and will deliver a new season that continues to elevate this as a truly one-of-a-kind series.”

No Activity, whose first season consisted of eight episodes, is based on the Australian series produced by Jungle and broadcast by Stan, which was written and directed by Trent O’Donnell and starred Patrick Brammall. The duo developed the U.S. version, which stars Brammall and Tim Meadows.

In what should be a high-stakes sting operation, No Activity celebrates the mundane. Set against the world of a major drug cartel bust, the series follows two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.

Season 1 guest stars included Mark Berry, Arturo Castro, Mackenzie Davis, Bridget Everett, Will Ferrell, Darren Gilshenan, Travis Guba, Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Adrian Martinez, Jesse Plemons, Fred Pohl, Alex Rodriguez, Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Courtenay Taylor, Michaela Watkins and Daniel Zolghadri.

No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions. O’Donnell and Brammall executive produce alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jason Burrows and Joe Farrell. Trent O’Donnell directed all episodes.

CBS All Access upcoming original scripted series include $1, Strange Angel, The Twilight Zone reboot and Tell Me a Story.