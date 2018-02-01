24 alum Phillip Rhys is set for a recurring role in Syfy’s Nightflyers, a supernatural thriller based on the novella by George R.R. Martin and the 1987 film. Written and executive produced by Jeff Buhler, Nightflyers follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain — in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought. Rhys will play Murphy, a top systems tech engineer who is completely unnerved about learning that an L-1 telepath is also aboard the Nightflyer. Rhys’ TV credits include 24, Nip/Tuck and Survivors and a recent guest role on Rosewood. He’s repped by Independent Talent Group in the UK and KFM Management in the USA.

Shamikah Christina Ramirez has booked a recurring role opposite Jermaine Fowler and Judd Hirsch in CBS comedy Superior Donuts. Written/executive produced by Bob Daily, Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan based on the play by Tracy Letts, Superior Donuts follows the relationships among the gruff owner (Hirsch) of a small donut shop, his young and enterprising new employee (Fowler) and their loyal patrons in a quickly gentrifying Chicago neighborhood. Ramirez will play Tavi, Franco Wicks’ (Fowler) new love interest. Shamikah is half of the New York-based comedy duo Austin Martinez Comedy. Their music videos are regularly featured on TruTV’s late Night Snack and the pair are currently developing an untitled scripted project with TruTV. Martinez is repped by Stewart Talent and Principato-Young Entertainment.