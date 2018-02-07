Nicole Eggert met yesterday with Los Angeles Police detectives to discuss allegations of sexual abuse by her former Charles in Charge co-star, Scott Baio, the actress’ attorney confirms today. And more may be coming.

Eggert and her manager, David Weintraub, say down with two detectives from the sexual abuse unit for more than an hour Tuesday and gave her account of abuse, lawyer Lisa Bloom said in a statement furnished to Deadline. A witness also told detectives about inappropriate touching that he said he witnessed, Bloom added.

“We appreciate the Los Angeles police detectives’ interest in this case, and we will fully cooperate with their investigation,” Bloom said in the statement. “Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage. We provided a list of those names to the police.”

While the LAPD would not officially comment on the meeting with Eggert and her attorney, law enforcement sources tell Deadline that the interview was “comprehensive” and “very useful.”

Eggert used Twitter to publicly accuse Baio of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor working on the 1980s sitcom. Baio was in his mid-20s at the time while the actress was in her teens. She provided more details in a Jan. 30 interview with Megyn Kelly, saying she was 14 when the alleged abuse began.

Baio has vehemently denied the claims, saying he and Eggert had consensual sex when she 18 or older.

The actress alluded to her meeting with LAPD in a post on social media.