Nick Pepper will be stepping down as Head of Television for The Mark Gordon Company on May 31, the company has announced. Source said he is headed to Legendary for a top TV post, possibly president of Television and Digital. Reps for Legendary declined comment.

The amicable departure from MGC follows the announcement earlier this week that Entertainment One acquired its remaining interest in The Mark Gordon Co. with Gordon being named eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer, Film, Television and Digital.

Pepper has worked with Gordon for the past 8 years helping to oversee the development and production of numerous shows including Quantico, Conviction and Designated Survivor.

“Nick has contributed greatly to our success in television,” said Gordon. “He is a wildly talented executive poised for continued success wherever his next chapter takes him. I look forward to following the next step in an already stellar career.”

Added Pepper, “I have been incredibly fortunate to have been mentored by Mark, one of the best producers in the business. It is now time for me to pursue other opportunities and continue my career in content creation. I will be forever grateful to Mark and the team for their support these many years and for all that we have accomplished together.”

Legandary has been without any TV leadership since president of scripted television Lauren Whitney left in October to join Miramax as President of Television. Prior to that Bruce Rosenblum left as president of Legendary Television and Digital Media and Peter Johnson as EVP scripted.

Legendary Vice Chairman Worldwide Production Mary Parent had been spearheading the search for a new TV topper.

Legendary has several series on the air, Colony on USA and the upcoming The Looming Tower on Hulu and Carnival Row on Amazon, as well as a Lost In Space reboot in the works at Netflix.

Gordon and eOne currently have a number of shows on air, including Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Ray Donovan and Designated Survivor as well as the upcoming The Rookie.