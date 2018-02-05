Gersh partner Nick Collins has been promoted to Co-Head of Talent.

Collins started at the agency an assistant in 2005, working for Bob Gersh. He was promoted to agent in 2007 and was named partner in 2015.

Collins has built a formidable roster of clients that includes Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney; Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson), This Is Us star Mandy Moore, Emmy winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), former Suits co-star Meghan Markle, The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone, Liam James (The Family), David Walton (9JKL) and Meagan Good (Think Like a Man franchise).

Collins joins Gersh partner Alex Yarosh, who continues to be Head of Talent. Collins promotion will expand his managerial duties within the department.