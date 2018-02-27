The New York Times is known for all the news that’s fit to print. Now, the newspaper is headed to television with a news series that will be on-brand with their storytelling and reporting.

A job listing on their site unofficially announced the news series. The description said that the show “will include groundbreaking investigations, on-the-ground reporting, agenda-setting interviews and new formats yet to be invented.”

Left/Right is working with the Times to develop the show. Left/Right is no stranger to news-oriented programming. They produced Showtime’s This American Life TV show and various episodes of Frontline.

This is not the only video-based venture for the Times. Op-Docs, their editorial department’s section for short documentaries produced by independent filmmakers, has garnered critical acclaim, with some of them making the Oscars short list.