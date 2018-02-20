A new survey reveals just how pervasive the problem of sexual harassment and assault is in Hollywood. Virtually every woman working in the entertainment industry who was contacted for the poll has a #MeToo story.

Ninety-four percent of the 843 women surveyed by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center said they’d been subjected to some type of harassment or abuse by an older individual in a position of power.

The women reported a range of unwanted behavior — sexual comments, groping, being propositioned or shown sexually explicit images, or being flashed. Some said they were coerced into having sex or forced to disrobe and appear naked at an audition without advance warning.

Fearful of personal or professional backlash, only one out of four women reported the incidents, the survey found. Of those who did report, only 28% said their work situation improved after making a report.

Results of the survey, conducted in cooperation with The Creative Coalition and Women in Film and Television, were published today by USA Today.