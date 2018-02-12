New Regency and Fox 2000 have nabbed the film rights to Matthew Lopez’s play The Legend of Georgia McBride, which will co-star Emmy-winning The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, who is also producing the project.

The story follows Casey, a young, broke, expectant father, who is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business — and himself.

Parsons will play Miss Tracy Mills, a veteran drag queen who coaches Casey in the art of performing, transforming him from a washed-up Elvis impersonator to a show-stopping drag queen.

Courtesy of New Regency

Lopez will adapt the screenplay. Parsons is producing the pic with Todd Spiewak through the That’s Wonderful Productions banner, while Eric Norsoph will executive produce and oversee the project for the company. 20th Century Fox will distribute.

Parsons, who was recently was seen opposite Claire Danes in the Sundance film, A Kid Like Jake, is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Lopez’s other stage work include The Whipping Man, Reverberation, and his latest, The Inheritance, which will premiere at the Young Vic theatre in London in March. He is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.