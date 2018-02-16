EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch series has cast a key character from the comic books as one of the leads opposite Kiernan Shipka. Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) has been tapped to play Hilda Spellman on the show from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, the untitled project reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Shipka) as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Davis will play Hilda Spellman, one of Sabrina’s two witch aunts. More nurturing than Zelda, Hilda’s motherly nature and warm sense of humor belie a wicked, ghoulish streak. She is as adept at brewing spite jars against her family’s enemies as she is at concocting love potions for the students at Baxter High.

In the 1996 ABC/WB series, Hilda was played by Caroline Rhea.

English actress Davis starred in the original British version of The Office. She also is known for playing Dianne in Shaun of the Dead and Etta Candy in Wonder Woman. Davis is repped by Don Buchwald & Assoc. and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.