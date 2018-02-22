Richard Coyle (The Collection) has been cast in a key role in Netflix’s upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch series. Coyle will play Father Blackwood opposite Kiernan Shipka and Miranda Otto on the show from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, the Untitled Sabrina Project reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Shipka) as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Coyle’s Father Blackwood, is High Priest of the Church of Night and Dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts. Ruthless and ambitious, Blackwood hides a terrifying dark agenda that will put him in direct conflict with Sabrina (Shipka) and other members of the coven.

Coyle recently appeared in the critically praised West End run of James Graham’s Ink and in the lead role of Paul Sabine in Amazon miniseries The Collection. He also recently recurred in BBC One and Hulu’s Hard Son drama series. Coyle is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Industry Entertainment and Troika.