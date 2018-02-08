Netflix has secured worldwide distribution rights to Extinction, bringing the Good Universe/ Mandeville Films sci-fi thriller back to life after Universal Pictures had pulled the pic from its initial January 26 release date.

Directed by Ben Young (Hounds Of Love), the pic star Michael Peña as a man who has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into a reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on brutality and destruction. Fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep his family safe from harm.

Lizzy Caplan, Mike Colter, Lilly Aspell, Emma Booth, Israel Broussard, Erica Tremblay and Lex Shrapnel co-star in the film, written by Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane.

Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman produced the film.

This deal comes after the streaming giant, back in January, nabbed the rights to Paramount’s, JJ Abrams-produced Cloverfield sequel, The Cloverfield Paradox, which was released following Super Bowl. Extinction will be available to stream later this year.

