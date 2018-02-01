From director Robin Aubert, zombie apocalypse drama Les Affamés (The Ravenous) was named Best Canadian Feature at the Toronto Film Festival last year and is up for five Canadian Screen Awards. Now, it’s coming to Netflix near you. The streaming company is continuing its drive into foreign-language fare, acquiring the title for release on March 2, outside Canada, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

Written and directed by Aubert (Saint Martyrs Of The Damned, Crying Out), the film is set in a small and remote village in upstate Quebec where the locals are not the same anymore — their bodies are breaking down and they’ve turned against their loved ones. A handful of survivors goes into hiding in the woods, looking for others like them.

Marc-André Grondin, Monia Chokri, Micheline Lanctôt, Brigitte Poupart, Charlotte St-Martin, Marie-Ginette Guay, Luc Proulx and Édouard Tremblay-Grenier star.

Les Affamés premiered in Toronto and later played Fantastic Fest, the Montreal Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, Sitges and Torino. It was released theatrically in Canada in October 2017 and will be available to Canadian Netflix members starting next year.

Aubert says he’s proud for the Netflix audience to experience the movie’s “thrills and chills in its original Québécois version, my mother tongue, which is so rich and colorful, full of history and mystery, something that fully characterizes my universe as a filmmaker. Even if I truly believe in mankind, I’m terrified when rage and hate get the best of us. Les Affamés echoes the current state in western societies. Making a zombie movie was my own personal way of expressing both my fears and hopes about what’s lying ahead of us.”

Producers are Stéphanie Morissette and C.S. Roy of Montreal’s La maison de prod. Paris-based Alma Cinema handled international sales.

Here’s a clip: