The off-Broadway MCC Theater has severed ties with its longtime playwright-in-residence Neil LaBute, which comes ahead of the August world premiere of his new play Reasons To Be Pretty Happy. No reason was given by the theater for the decision, but the play has been canceled.

Reasons To Be Pretty Happy revisits the characters first introduced in LaBute’s 2009 Tony-nominated play Reasons To Be Pretty. It was set to run August 16-September 23. A new play will be announced in the coming weeks to replace it on the schedule, the theater group said.

LaBute has premiered 10 plays during his 15-year collaboration with MCC including 2016’s All The Ways to Say I Love You with Judith Light, Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, The Distance From Here and Reasons To Be Pretty.

Most recently, This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz was set to topline the Geffen Playhouse revival Fat Pig. It replaces the currently running LaBute play The Way We Get By at the L.A. playhouse, with preview performances beginning May 16 and opening night May 23.

In November, Deadline scooped that Showtime had put in development a series adaptation of the 1980 film American Gigolo from Paramount TV and Jerry Bruckheimer Television to be written by LaBute.